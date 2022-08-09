Repair and maintenance work on critical assets at the Sg Rasa Water Treatment Plant, which began early today, is expected to be completed by 9pm tonight. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 9 — The water supply to 188 areas affected by scheduled water disruption in Hulu Selangor is expected to be fully restored by 1am on Thursday.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) Head of Corporate Communications Elina Baseri in a statement said this would be made possible as the repair and maintenance work on critical assets at the Sg Rasa Water Treatment Plant, which began early today, is expected to be completed by 9pm tonight.

“The water supply will be restored in stages after the water supply system is stabilised. The water disruption period and restoration of supply will differ based on their locations and water pressure,” she said.

Elina said Air Selangor will mobilise water tanker lorries to the affected areas with priority on critical premises such as hospitals, clinics, dialysis centres and funeral parlours.

She said for commercial customers, treated water supply can be purchased at the Air Selangor customer service counters in Petaling and Gombak and the customers could use their own tanker lorries to take their water supply at two water filling stations in Batu Caves and Damai Utama, Puchong.

Consumers can obtain information on the scheduled water supply disruption from time to time via all our official communication channels, namely the Air Selangor application, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or contact the Air Selangor Contact Centre at 15300. Inquiries and complaints can also be submitted to the Help Centre via www.airselangor.com and the Air Selangor application, she added. — Bernama