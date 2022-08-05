Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), on its official Facebook page today, said the works would start at 9am on August 9. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Water supply in 188 areas of the Hulu Selangor district will be temporarily disrupted next week because of scheduled upgrading and maintenance works at the Sungai Rasa Water Treatment Plant.

Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor), on its official Facebook page today, said the works would start at 9am on August 9.

According to Air Selangor, water supply is expected to fully recover at 1am on August 11.

“Consumers are advised to store enough water for their household use and ensure all storage containers are closed,” it added.

The list of areas affected by the scheduled water supply disruption is available at https://hentitugas.airselangor.com/?lang=ms. — Bernama