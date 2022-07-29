State Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman, Hee Loy Sian said as a result of the accident, the oil spill entered the nearby drainage system which enters Sg Semarang and then to Sg Langat. — Bernama pic

SHAH ALAM, July 29 — Pengurusan Air Selangor Sdn Bhd (Air Selangor) activated stop-work at the Bukit Tampoi Water Treatment Plant (WTP) in Dengkil following an accident involving two lorries carrying palm oil and earth at 3.30pm yesterday.

State Tourism, Environment, Green Technology and Orang Asli Affairs Committee chairman Hee Loy Sian said as a result of the accident, the oil spill entered the nearby drainage system which enters Sg Semarang and then to Sg Langat.

“The oil spill location is very near the Bukit Tampoi intake point, about 700 metres away,” he said.

Hee said there was no water supply disruption reported by Air Selangor and the WTP is expected to resume operation after no odour and oil was detected in the raw water source.

“Early preventive measures were taken by PLUS Malaysia (PLUS) by loading 25 bags of saw dust in the affected area.

“The preventive initiatives were enhanced with the Selangor Water Management Board (LUAS) placing an oil pad box in the highway drain to prevent residual waste oil from continuing to flow into the river,” he said in a statement today.

He said, LUAS had also installed four “oil booms” in two different locations to prevent the flow of waste oil from entering the river.

Hee added, the Sepang Department of Environment (DOE) had also ordered the premises of the palm oil factory involved to carry out cleaning work (removal of residual oil) as soon as possible.

“Sampling carried out by LUAS in three different locations in the upstream, highway drain and downstream of the river found oil spills that had accumulated in the highway drain while sampling in the downstream and upstream areas of the Bukit Tampoi up to 3.20am early this morning found no trace of oil at all sampling points.

“LUAS has carried out sampling and will be sent them to the Chemistry Department for analysis. Close monitoring from time to time continues by LUAS together with the parties involved to ensure the water resource in Selangor is not polluted,” he said. — Bernama