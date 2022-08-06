Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar (second left) and Khazanah Research Institute's senior research associate Yin Shao Loong got married yesterday. ― Picture via Facebook/Nurul Izzah Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― Permatang Pauh MP Nurul Izzah Anwar married Khazanah Research Institute's senior research associate Yin Shao Loong yesterday.

The 41-year-old once dubbed Puteri Reformasi said their marriage was solemnised in the presence of their immediate family.

“We ask for your blessings that we are always under the protection of Allah,” she said in a short statement on her Facebook page late last night.

She said her father, Opposition Leader and PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, gave her away at the akad nikah ceremony held at their family home on August 5.

This is the second marriage for both Nurul Izzah and Yin.