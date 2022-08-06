Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the victim, a 42-year-old local man, sustained a 3-centimetre-deep wound on his left wrist after being stabbed with the knife by the man he knew, at 4pm in Jalan Ipoh, yesterday. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 6 ― A local man was arrested by the police last night after he is believed to have injured a man who lodged a complaint against him with the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC).

Sentul district police chief ACP Beh Eng Lai said the victim, a 42-year-old local man, sustained a 3-centimetre-deep wound on his left wrist after being stabbed with the knife by the man he knew, at 4pm in Jalan Ipoh, yesterday.

He said the investigation found that there was a misunderstanding between the victim and the 36-year-old suspect who was dissatisfied with the victim for lodging a report to MACC relating to misappropriation of money.

“During the argument, the suspect stabbed the victim's left hand with a knife. The victim was sent to Kuala Lumpur Hospital for treatment and he needed surgery,” he said in a statement today.

Beh said the police received a report about the incident at 9.17pm and the suspect was nabbed about three hours later.

“The suspect has three records of various past criminal offences and this case is being investigated under Section 324 of the Penal Code (causing injury using weapons or dangerous objects). The suspect will be brought to court for a remand application to assist the investigation,” he said.

Beh asked the public with information on the incident to contact the Sentul district police headquarters’ operations room at 03-4048 2222. ― Bernama