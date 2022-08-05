In this case, the Malaysian government had appealed against the High Court's September 2021 decision, which recognised that Malaysia’s citizenship laws discriminated against women and which had ruled that Malaysian mothers whose children are born overseas should also be entitled to Malaysian citizenship. — Bernama pic

PUTRAJAYA, Aug 5 – The Court of Appeal today decided in a majority decision that the overseas-born children of Malaysian mothers cannot automatically be Malaysian citizens.

Datuk Seri Kamaludin Md Said, who chaired the panel, was one of the judges who gave the majority decision.

Datuk Azizah Nawawi similarly gave the same decision.

Datuk S. Nantha Balan was the only judge on the panel who disagreed, pointing out that Malaysia's citizenship laws discriminated against Malaysian women by not allowing them to pass on citizenship to their children born overseas.

In this case, the Malaysian government had appealed against the High Court's September 2021 decision, which recognised that Malaysia’s citizenship laws discriminated against women and which had ruled that Malaysian mothers whose children are born overseas should also be entitled to Malaysian citizenship.

MORE TO COME