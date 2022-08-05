KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 5 — Food delivery riders, mostly serving Grab and Foodpanda, said today they have gone on a 24-hour strike dubbed "Food Delivery Blackout" to protest low delivery fees, as they called for better social security and protections.

At a press conference today, riders lamented the fact that they have to bear payment to Employees Provident Fund (EPF), Social Security Organisation (Socso), as well as issues with claiming insurance whenever an accident occurs.

"Previously, a few hours work from morning to afternoon could get me RM100, now it's tough to even get RM40 for an entire day's work," a delivery rider who only wanted to be known as Boo said at the press conference here along with Opposition party PKR.

A poster calling for the strike today.

MORE TO COME