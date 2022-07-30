Minister of Energy and Natural Resources who is also Member of Parliament for Kota Bharu Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (right) at the Second Meeting of the Fifth Term of the 14th Parliament for the House Conference People in the Parliament Building July 26, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, July 30 — The government will table the full report on the recent flood incident in Baling, Kedah, in Parliament on Aug 4, said Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA) Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan.

He said the report was now at the final stage of completion as the ministry had to compile reports submitted by the relevant agencies investigating the incident.

He told this to reporters after attending the 55th Kota Bharu PAS annual general meeting here today.

To a question on calls, including by non-government organisations (NGOs), call to discontinue the Musang King project, Takiyuddin, who is Kota Bharu MP, said it was up to the Kedah government.

"The Musang King project is under the state government’s jurisdiction,” he said.

In the Baling floods on July 4, a total of 41 areas were affected. The floods claimed three lives, including a 23-year-old pregnant woman. — Bernama