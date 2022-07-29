Rasidah said the two villages affected were Kampung Iboi and Kampung Badang in the Kupang sub-district. — Bernama pic

ALOR SETAR, July 29 — Seven families had to be placed at a temporary relief centre (PPS) after two villages were hit by flash floods in Baling last night.

Civil Defence Force (APM) district officer Capt Rasidah Kassim said the two villages affected were Kampung Iboi and Kampung Badang in the Kupang sub-district.

“The seven families were placed a the Haji Hassan Samah Hall relief centre, which was opened at 9 pm after their homes were inundated by flood waters following a heavy downpour this afternoon.

“However, the total numbers of victims is still being ascertained,” she said in a statement last night.

She said heavy rain that started at 2pm continued for three hours, causing Sungai Kupang to overflow into the settlements of residents living near the riverbank.

She said APM received a report of the flash floods at about 5pm, and after mobilising personnel to the scene, found that several houses had been flooded.

Rasidah said Sungai Kupang’s water level had also surpassed the Bailey bridge in Kampung Iboi which forced the police to order the bridge to be closed temporarily.

“Residents along the riverbank and low-lying areas are also advised to remain vigilant and leave their homes if the water level continues to rise," she said.

The APM and other relevant agencies will continue to monitor the situation in the area from time to time, she added. — Bernama