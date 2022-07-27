Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob with members of the Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Yayasan Generasi Malaysia at World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur, July 27, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) and Yayasan Generasi Malaysia have been urged to mobilise their members to be the government’s “eyes and ears” to ensure the wellbeing of Malaysians.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob, stressing the benefits of cooperation by citing the Malay proverb, “Muafakat Membawa Berkat” said mobilising resources and effort will bring about prosperity and peace, and in turn help boost the Malaysian Happiness Index.

“NGOs should not adopt the wait and see (attitude) but need to be more proactive and act through members to help resolve any challenges faced by Keluarga Malaysia.

“Therefore, I hope that all NGOs establish a group or join together to form a larger and influential group for that purpose,” he said at the Keluarga Malaysia Coalition of NGOs dinner held at the World Trade Centre here tonight.

The prime minister said the government believes that any plans made and being implemented can achieve success if it has the support of all parties, including NGOs.

He said the involvement of all parties in empowering Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations is important in raising Malaysians’ standard of living and to further strengthen the country’s economic performance.

“The government always supports efforts to create good relationships between the government and NGOs so there can be peace and harmony among a diversified society.

“As such, I urge more to come forward through their respective NGOs to help make the various plans and initiatives introduced by the government for all Malaysians a success,” he said.

A total of 588 NGOs representing various industries in the country have been registered under the Keluarga Malaysia Coalition of NGOs. — Bernama