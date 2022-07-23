Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (second right) at the opening ceremony of the Kelantan Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations Tour, at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium in Kota Baru July 23, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA BARU, July 23 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob spent about 30 minutes visiting some of the booths at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium after opening the Kelantan Keluarga Malaysia Aspirations Tour (AKM) here today.

Ismail Sabri mingled and took selfies with visitors who were present at the booths of Communications and Multimedia Ministry and Kelantan State Economic Development Corporation, among others.

He was accompanied by Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa who is the coordinator Kelantan AKM, Kelantan Mentri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob and state assemblymen.

Themed ‘Keluarga Malaysia Keluarga Digital’ (Malaysian Family is Digital Family), the Kelantan AKM is taking place over three days from yesterday.

The AKM Tour was previously held in Johor, Perlis, Sabah, Terengganu and Perak, following the success of the 100-day AKM programme held at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre in December last year to ensure people from all levels of society understand the aspirations and spirit behind the Keluarga Malaysia agenda. — Bernama