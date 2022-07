Teresa Kok and her legal team pose for the cameras at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur July 26, 2022. — Picture by Zarrah Morden

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The High Court ruled today that Umno Sungai Besar division chief Datuk Jamal Yunos defamed Seputeh MP Teresa Kok and ordered him to pay RM300,000 as compensation.

However, Jamal was absent from court when the verdict was read today.

High Court judge Datuk Mohd Arief Emran Arifin’s ruling was based on the grounds that Jamal had failed to prove his defence.

MORE TO COME