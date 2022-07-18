Jamal said his decision to give way to Tengku Zafrul (pic) is to ensure that the latter would be included in the Selangor BN's leadership line-up. — Picture By Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, July 18 — Umno's Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos has said he is ready to quit his position as Selangor Barisan Nasional (BN) treasurer, and to have Finance Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Zafrul Abdul Aziz appointed to the post instead.

In a statement by Jamal yesterday, he said the post which he has held since 2019 involves the management of finances and funds for BN component parties in the 22 parliamentary and 56 state constituencies in Selangor.

Describing Tengku Zafrul as an expert in managing finances due to his banking background and having greater professionalism as he is the finance minister, Jamal stressed the need for such an individual for Selangor BN for the next election.

"Selangor BN really needs a individual with 'heavyweight' charisma like him to face the 15th general elections (GE) which is very challenging.

"I wish to urge the leadership of Selangor BN to consider this suggestion to immediately appoint Tengku Zafrul as treasurer after I resign," the Sungai Besar Umno division chief said in the statement.

Jamal said his decision to give way to Tengku Zafrul is also to ensure that the latter would be in Selangor BN's leadership line-up which is headed by its chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar.

Last month, Jamal reportedly proposed for Tengku Zafrul to be made the "poster boy" for Selangor BN in GE15.

In May, Umno secretary-general Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan confirmed that Tengku Zafrul has been an Umno member even before joining the Cabinet as finance minister.

Last month, Tengku Zafrul reportedly brushed aside talks about his political ambitions, including speculation that he could be an election candidate in the Kuala Selangor parliamentary seat in Selangor, and had said that he is currently focused on sorting out Malaysia's economy.