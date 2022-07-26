Members of Parliament attend a Parliament sitting at the Dewan Rakyat in Kuala Lumpur July 18, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — The motion to pass the extension of subsection 4(5) of the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) has succeeded in Parliament today.

Following heavy resistance by the Opposition, a total of 111 members of Parliament voted for the extension, while 88 voted against.

Only 21 MPs were not in attendance for the vote.

The bloc vote ensued after Tanjung Malim MP Chang Lih Kang raised Standing Order 46, after more than 15 MPs stood after a voice vote was called by Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun.

“As there are more than 15 MPs who stood up demanding a bloc vote, thus following Standing Order 46(4), I authorise a bloc vote take place now,” he said.

Earlier today, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin retabled a motion that will extend the detention period of suspects under Sosma, specifically under the sub-section 4(5).

Sub-section 4(5) of Sosma enables police to detain a person suspected of being involved in terrorist activities for a period not exceeding 28 days for investigations.