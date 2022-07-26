Family members of LTTE-linked suspects gather at the Parliament entrance to submit a memorandum to Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Datuk Mohamad Ariff Mat Yusof in November 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 26 — Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has today accused Pakatan Harapan (PH) of never attempting to repeal or amend the controversial Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) during its administration despite opposing it.

The Pagoh MP, who was the home minister under PH then, said he was merely doing his job under the direction of the Cabinet, which among others saw two DAP state assemblymen arrested under Sosma after they were linked to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).

"I only took action based on the law and responsibility given to me by the Cabinet.

"I know that there are no decisions made [regarding Sosma] in the 22 months,” he said during the Parliamentary debate on subsection 4(5) of Sosma, referring to the PH government.

In 2019, 12 people, including two DAP assemblymen, were arrested under Sosma on charges of involvement with the defunct LTTE and detained for 135 days, before they were released in February 2020.

Muhyiddin’s remark caused PH MPs Khalid Abdul Samad (Shah Alam-PH), RSN Rayer (Jelutong-PH) and Mohamed Hanipa Maidin (Sepang-PH) to engage the former in a shouting match.

Khalid, who was also a Cabinet member at that time, reminded Muhyiddin that the Cabinet had also decided to review Sosma and several sections under it that were deemed to be unethical.

"Yes there is a study but the fact of the matter is no decision was made on Sosma,” Muhyiddin retorted.

Today, Home Minister Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainuddin retabled a motion that will extend the detention period of suspects under the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma) specifically under the sub-section 4(5)

Sub-section 4(5) of Sosma enables police to detain a person suspected of being involved in terrorist activities for a period not exceeding 28 days for investigations.