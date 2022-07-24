The ‘3 Things for Malaysia’ postcard as part of the Malaysia Maju 60-day outreach programme launched by Muda at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) July 24, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, July 24 — The Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda) today launched a 60-day outreach programme dubbed “Malaysia Maju” where party members will reach out to five million Malaysians of all backgrounds in a collective effort to compile their needs and aspirations for the country.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman said all the grouses, ideas and hopes gathered throughout the programme’s undertaking will then be collected and compiled into what will be known as the ‘Muda Black Paper’ — Where some of the best policies chosen will serve as a guide in shaping the country’s future development.

Under the Muda-led programme, each participant will be required to list down three ‘items’ in relation to their aspirations for the country on a postcard provided by one of the party’s 80,000 strong members.

“Let us bring a change in politics and instead of organising big ceramahs, why don’t each one of us (Muda members) in our respective cities or wherever they are take at least two hours weekly to meet with members of the public and listen to their aspirations or complaints.

“We as politicians are merely a vehicle to the people’s aspiration.

Muda president Syed Saddiq Abdul Rahman speaks during the launch of the Malaysia Maju 60-day outreach programme launched by Muda at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall (KLSCAH) July 24, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

“Our goals are clear, in 60 days we will compile all their feedback and suggestions in order for Muda to present them as our solutions,” Syed Saddiq told a fully packed auditorium at the Kuala Lumpur and Selangor Chinese Assembly Hall here tonight.

Syed Saddiq said it is through such an undertaking that the party’s members would be able to realise the hardships faced by all members of societies.

While five million Malaysians seemed an impossible task to achieve in 60 days, Syed Saddiq cited the success of the historical Cobbold Commission involving the proposal to create the Federation of Malaysia in the 1960s as to how the people’s voices were conveyed and translated into action on a large scale.

“We will meet up with as many people as possible. I urge Muda members to be respectful and spend more time listening whereas I wish for the people to be as truthful as possible.

“The emotions, the pent-up anger, just share them. It is our job to listen to the good and the bad,” the Muar MP later told reporters.

Also present during today’s launch were several Opposition federal and state representatives, namely Lembah Pantai MP Fahmi Fadzil, Kota Kinabalu MP Chan Foong Hin, Ketari assemblyman Young Syefura Othman and Puteri Wangsa assemblyman Amira Aisya Abd Aziz.