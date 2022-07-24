The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Selangor branch seized 1,944 kilogrammes of subsidised cooking oil worth RM4,860 in a raid on a supermarket at Kota Warisan, Sepang. — Picture by Hari Anggara

PUTRAJAYA, July 24 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) Selangor branch seized 1,944 kilogrammes of subsidised cooking oil worth RM4,860 in a raid on a supermarket at Kota Warisan, Sepang, last Friday.

KPDNHEP enforcement director Azman Adam said in the 10am raid, several receipts showing transaction of the goods were also taken from the premises.

“The premises owner is suspected to have hidden packets of the subsidised cooking oil from customers which is unethical and stored them in the premises,” he said in a statement here today.

Azman said that based on complaints, customers were only allowed to buy the subsidised cooking oil on condition they buy other necessities at the store.

He said, action has been taken against the premises owner under Section 19, Control of Supplies Act (AKB) 1961 for putting illegal conditions on the sale of controlled goods.

He said the premises owner also failed to produce the declaration document to justify the amount of cooking oil available at the store.

If convicted under Section 22 (1) AKB 1961, Azman said the offence provides a fine of not more than RM1 million or jail not exceeding three years or both.

He advised consumers to channel information related to misappropriation of controlled and subsidised goods by sending a message via WhatsApp to 019-2794317 and 019-848 8000 or to [email protected] portal, email to [email protected] or through the Ez ADU smart phone application, contact 1-800-886-800 or the Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) at 03-8882 6088. — Bernama