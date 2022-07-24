Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee (2nd left) at the launch of the Malaysian Agriculture, Horticulture and Agrotourism (MAHA) 2022 edition promotion and publicity programme at the Tamu Gaya in Kota Kinabalu July 24, 2022. — Bernama pic

KOTA KINABALU, July 24 — Four main dimensions will become the measures to ensure national food security can last for a long period of time.

Agriculture and Food Industry Minister Datuk Seri Ronald Kiandee said the dimensions were availability, access, food security and nutrition, as well as natural sources and sustainability.

“The effort to tackle food security is a continuous effort and we have the capability to produce the food needs in our country.

“We only need to import products we don’t produce (or are insufficient) in the country, that’s why ministries and agencies are using various methods to boost the level of self-sustainable food products in our country,” he told reporters after officiating the Street Attack programme of the Sabah zone 2022 Agriculture, Horticulture and Agro-tourism Malaysia 2022 at Tamu Jalan Gaya here today.

Ronald added that one such continuous effort was the ministry’s attempt at reducing the country’s dependence on foreign rice imports of 30 per cent.

He said food supply in the country was stable and various efforts under the National Agrofood Policy 2.0 are being conducted to ensure the availability of food for people in the country. — Bernama