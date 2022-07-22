Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar visits the site of the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link in Woodlands. ― Picture via Facebook/Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar

SINGAPORE, July 22 ― The Sultan of Johor Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar yesterday visited the site of the Johor Baru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS) Link Woodlands North terminus to get a first-hand look at the progress of works on the much-anticipated new cross-border mode of transport.

Sultan Ibrahim was received by the republic’s Minister for Transport, S. Iswaran, and senior officials from SMRT Corporation Ltd, the project developer.

Accompanying him were Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Onn Hafiz Ghazi and Johor State Secretary Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani.

The photos of his visit were shared on Sultan Ibrahim’s official Facebook page yesterday.

The RTS Link is a 4km light rail transit shuttle service between the Bukit Chagar Station in Johor Baru and Woodlands North Station in Singapore.

The trains will have the capacity to move 10,000 passengers per hour per direction.

Passengers will enjoy a fast and seamless travelling experience with a train journey time of only about five minutes between the two stations.

Full Customs, Immigration, and Quarantine Complex (CIQ) facilities of Singapore and Malaysia will be located at the Woodlands North and Bukit Chagar stations, which means that passengers only need to clear the immigration authorities once ― at their point of departure.

When the RTS Link opens for service at the end of 2026, it will be a game changer that will significantly improve connectivity between Singapore and Johor Baru and ease congestion along the Causeway.

Construction is proceeding at a good pace, with contractors on both sides confident the project will be completed on time.

The Malaysian portion of infrastructure works, including the train station, depot, and 2.7km of land and marine viaducts, are being handled by MRT Corp, a subsidiary of Malaysia Rapid Transit System Sdn Bhd.

Construction on the Singapore side began in March 2021.

The train station will be one of the biggest in the island state when completed and will provide a seamless travel link to the Thomson-East Coast Line and Woodlands North MRT station.

Rapid Transit System Operations Sdn Bhd (RTSO), a joint venture between Prasarana Malaysia Bhd and SMRT Corporation Ltd, will be the operator of this new metro link.

Sultan Ibrahim is on his three-day official visit to Singapore beginning July 20. ― Bernama