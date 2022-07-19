Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse (centre) holds up a copy of a police report outside the Tampoi police station in Johor Baru, July 19, 2022. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, July 19 — Claims of an attempt to vote out PKR leaders aligned to Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim during its internal elections were false, said a Johor chapter leader today.

Johor PKR deputy chief Jimmy Puah Wee Tse said all elections will have winners and losers, which those involved must accept.

“I deny that the party’s national elections were an attempt to remove the factions aligned to the party president.

“What happened is very clear as after the party elections we (party members) will all be in the same ‘team’,” said Puah after making a police report against former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak on his alleged negligence that caused Malaysia to face a RM67.5 billion claim from the heirs of the Sulu sultanate at the Tampoi police station here today.

The Pulai PKR division chief added that PKR members must close ranks and move forward in efforts to focus on strengthening the party.

Earlier, some parties alleged that Anwar’s faction has lost its hold on the party as the majority of its leaders lost against those seen to be aligned with deputy president Rafizi Ramli.

Today, Puah said 18 out of the 26 PKR divisions in the state have lodged police reports today, while the remainder that have not are expected to make the same move by this week.

He said although the police reports were also lodged by PKR throughout the country, its Johor chapter hoped that the efforts made in the state would be the basis for an investigation and subsequently in getting strong evidence to prosecute the former prime minister.

Puah, who is also a lawyer, pointed out that action could be taken against Najib according to the provisions of the existing criminal code.

“The RM67.5 billion claim is a huge amount. Firstly, Najib needs to come forward to give an explanation and secondly the police need to do a proper investigation and work with the Attorney General to find a basis for the prosecution,” he said.

The issue of the RM67.5 billion claim stems from an 1878 contract signed between the Sulu sultanate descendants’ ancestors and a British trading company, in which land in Sabah was leased in exchange for financial compensation.

Earlier this month, the Paris Court of Appeal granted leave to Putrajaya’s application to suspend a previous ruling declaring Malaysia’s liability to a billion-ringgit settlement claimed by the Sulu sultan’s heirs.