Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said so far, a total of 225,848 people in the permitted groups have received a second booster dose. —Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 19 — The Health Ministry has opened the second booster vaccination shots for Covid-19 to residents who have no comorbidities.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin encouraged those in the age group to enhance their health protection for taking the second booster shots, saying they are the third risk group after those in the above-60 age group and those with comorbidities.

“Today, I would like to announce that healthy individuals aged 50 to 59 can be given a second dose of the vaccine if they choose to do so for protection from severe risk,” he announced in the Dewan Rakyat this morning.

Khairy was responding to Kota Samarahan MP Datuk Rubiah Wang who asked the minister for an update on new Covid-19 variants and what the government is doing about it.

Khairy said the second booster shots are now also available to individuals running businesses or want to travel abroad.

So far, a total of 225,848 people in the permitted groups have received a second booster dose, he added.

As for the current shortage in medicine and medical supplies, Khairy said he has received assurances from drug manufacturers Malaysia will be able to increase its import of active pharmaceutical ingredients from next month.

He reiterated that high demand for medicines is due to the current spike in influenza cases.

“So in the time we wait until this supply can be increased, we will prioritise the federal government’s buffer stock so that the relatively shortage of medicines can be covered,” he said in response to questions from Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng.

The former finance minister wanted to know about the position of the supply of medicines, saying there have been too many complaints about the persistence meds shortage in the country.