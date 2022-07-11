BERA, July 11 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob today said that seven million Malaysians have yet to take their booster dose against Covid-19 so far and advised them to do so immediately.

He said although the booster dose was not mandatory, it is still vital as not only did the positive cases of Covid-19 have returned with an upward trend, but the dose would also help in facing new variants of the virus, especially the more infectious Omicron BA.5 variant.

“It is not mandatory, but I would like to advise those who have yet to take the booster dose to immediately take it to protect themselves from infection, and if they are having the symptoms, go see a doctor for confirmation.” Ismail Sabri, who is Bera Member of Parliament, said this to reporters when met after attending the Korban Perdana programme and witnessing the sacrificial rites in conjunction with Aidiladha at Darul Fikri Mosque here today.

When asked if there was a plan to reopen large-scale vaccination centres to facilitate those who have yet to take the booster dose, Ismail Sabri said it was up to the Ministry of Health to decide, if they find it necessary. — Bernama