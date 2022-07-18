The accused was charged with recklessly driving the vehicle that caused the collision at Jalan Tambak Johor (Causeway) at about 9.25am last July 7. — Bernama pic

JOHOR BARU, July 18 — A lorry driver pleaded not guilty in the Magistrates’ Court here today to a charge of reckless driving that led to an accident involving 11 other vehicles at the Johor Causeway earlier this month.

Amir Hasan Jalani, 34, made the plea after the charge against him was read out before Magistrate Zuhainie Zull Kafli.

The accused was charged with recklessly driving the vehicle that caused the collision at Jalan Tambak Johor (Causeway) here at about 9.25am last July 7.

The charge was made under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 which carries a maximum sentence of five years and a fine of between RM5,000 to RM15,000 as well as disqualification from holding or obtaining a driving licence for not less than five years if convicted.

Meanwhile, in the same court, Level Hill Auto Parts Sdn Bhd as the lorry operator through its representative Yap Shee Min, 34, also pleaded not guilty to the charge of allowing the accused to drive the overloaded lorry in violation of his licence conditions.

The lorry driven by Amir Hasan was allegedly carrying a load of 91,240kg after being weighed, which is more than 50,240kg, equivalent to 122.5 per cent in excess of the stipulated load limit of 41,000kg.

The offence is framed under Section 57 (1) (b) (vi) of the Land Public Transport Act 2010 which provides for a fine of between RM1,000 to RM500,000 or imprisonment not exceeding two years or both, if convicted.

The court allowed Amir Hasan bail of RM4,000 with one surety, while the company was on bail of RM3,000 with one surety and set September 5 for mention of the case.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Hayatul Wirdah Mohd Yunos, while the accused and the company were represented by lawyer Bustaman Menon Abdul Hamid Menon.

The media previously reported that the lorry driver was arrested at 1.15pm on the same day of the incident and police investigations found that the accident was caused by a technical problem.

A total of 12 vehicles were involved in the pile-up at the Johor Causeway heading to Singapore, with six of them local and the other six foreign-registered. — Bernama