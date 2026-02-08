JITRA, Feb 8 — A Thai van driver pleaded not guilty today at the Magistrate’s Court here to a charge of dangerous driving causing the death of a female motorcyclist last month.

Yusof Senkonam, 60, a religious teacher from Satun, Thailand, entered the plea after the charge was read to him in Thai before Magistrate Nor Syaliati Mohd Sobri.

He is accused of driving dangerously and causing the death of 22-year-old Fatin Nursyafikah Haris Bawijad at the RTC Napoh traffic light junction on Jalan Alor Setar–Bukit Kayu Hitam at 10.30 pm on Jan 15.

He was charged under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which carries a jail term of five to 10 years and a maximum fine of RM50,000 upon conviction.

The case was prosecuted by deputy public prosecutor Nurul Asyiqin Hedzir, while Yusof was represented by lawyer Zabidah Ahmad.

The court granted bail of RM10,000 with two local sureties and ordered him to report monthly to the nearest police station. His Malaysian driving licence was also suspended, and the case is set for mention on March 15. — Bernama