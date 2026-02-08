PUTRAJAYA, Feb 8 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has agreed to support India’s decision to open a new consulate in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, underscoring the growing depth of Malaysia-India relations.

He conveyed this during a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in Malaysia yesterday for a two-day official visit.

“As a sign of our good relations, I have agreed to support the decision of the Government of India to open a consulate of India in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah,” he said.

Both leaders stated that the new diplomatic mission would strengthen people-to-people ties, boost economic cooperation and enhance consular services, particularly in East Malaysia.

The establishment of the consulate is expected to facilitate closer engagement in trade, investment, tourism, education and cultural exchanges, while also enhancing support for the Indian community and businesses operating in Sabah and the surrounding region.

Modi, in a post on X yesterday, announced that an Indian consulate would also be opened in Malaysia, bringing the two nations even closer.

“In the times to come, an Indian consulate will also be opened in Malaysia, thus bringing our nations even closer,” he posted on X.

According to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the opening of the consulate will strengthen ongoing cooperation between India and Malaysia and expand India’s outreach to the Indian community in Malaysia. — Bernama