Raub said the 34-year-old man also has six outstanding summonses. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, July 8 — The driver of a lorry that crashed into 11 vehicles on the Johor Causeway yesterday has 33 previous summons records for various traffic offences.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the 34-year-old man also has six outstanding summonses.

“The urine test conducted on the man turned out negative,” he said when contacted here today.

The lorry driver is in remand for three days starting today. The remand order was issued by assistant registrar Melody Woon Sze Mun at the Magistrate’s Court here.

Earlier, the man arrived at the court compound at about 10 am in handcuffs.

Yesterday, police arrested a local man at 1.15pm following the crash that occurred at 9.25am.

The findings of the investigation revealed that the incident was due to technical problems and no injuries were reported.

Raub said the accident involved six local vehicles while six were foreign-registered.

Apart from the lorry, nine were cars, one van and a bus. — Bernama