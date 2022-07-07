Johor Baru South police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the 34-year-old local man was arrested at 1.15pm today. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, July 7 — Police arrested a lorry driver after it ploughed into the morning traffic, causing a 12-vehicle pile-up on the Johor Causeway heading to Singapore, here, today.

Johor Baru South police chief, ACP Raub Selamat said the 34-year-old local man was arrested at 1.15pm today.

He said the accident happened earlier at 9.25am while the lorry was carrying rock debris.

“The preliminary investigation found the lorry driven by the individual going out of control and crashed into 11 vehicles in front of him due to brake failure,” he said in a statement here today.

Raub said the accident involved six local vehicles while six were foreign-registered. Apart from the lorry, nine were cars, one van and a bus.

He added that no injuries were reported while a urine test conducted on the lorry driver came out negative.

The case is being investigated under Section 42 (1) of the Road Transport Act 1987. — Bernama