KOTA KINABALU, Feb 8 — Two men suspected of cable theft were arrested following a police chase along the Pan Borneo Highway near Telipok on Saturday morning.

The pursuit began around 6.40am after Mobile Patrol Vehicle officers spotted the suspects pulling cables near Jalan Maktab Gaya.

The pair fled in a four-wheel-drive vehicle but were intercepted about an hour later.

Police recovered tools believed used for cable theft, an imitation pistol and drugs suspected to be syabu from the vehicle.

Both suspects have prior criminal records.

The incident, recorded by motorists, later went viral on social media. — Daily Express