KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 8 — Parents now have stronger digital safety measures to monitor their children’s activities while browsing the internet, through the introduction of control features, such as Meta Teen Accounts, Family Pairing (TikTok) and Family Link (Google).

The initiatives by technology platform providers aim to ensure that the social media ecosystem remains safe and positive, in line with the need to protect children in the digital space.

Meta Malaysia public policy manager Amirah Amir said the company has developed more than 50 safety tools, guided by global digital safety experts, to ensure a healthy online environment.

“Trust and positive user experience are at the core of Meta’s business model, as digital platforms today are not only used for connectivity, but also for education and business purposes.

“For teenagers aged 13 to 17, special attention is required through parental supervision, which is why Meta Teen Accounts were introduced,” she said at a sharing session, held in conjunction with the Safer Internet Campaign 2026, at Taman Tasik Titiwangsa, today.

Amirah said that through these features, safety settings are automatically activated by default, such as private account mode for teenagers under 15, thereby reducing the burden of manual parental monitoring.

Among the main features of teen accounts are strict privacy settings, which only allow interactions from followed users, as well as the ‘Hidden Words’ function to filter out comments containing bullying and harassment.

“Users below the age of 18 will be placed under teen accounts, with the strictest settings. For those aged between 13 and 15, accounts are set to private mode and require parental consent for any changes,” she said.

She said that, since its launch in September 2024, about 90 per cent of users in the age group have reportedly continued using the preset privacy-mode safety settings.

Meanwhile, TikTok public policy manager Aliff Zakaria explained that the Family Pairing feature allows parents to link their accounts with their children’s accounts, to manage screen time and restrict inappropriate content remotely.

“Through Family Pairing, parents can set their children’s accounts as either private or public, and manage direct messages (DMs) to prevent contact with unknown parties,” he said.

Meanwhile, Google’s government affairs and public policy manager Arianne Santoso said that the Family Link application offers comprehensive controls, allowing parents to monitor downloaded applications, block access to age-inappropriate content and set specific screen-time limits, without having to physically handle their children’s phones.

“If a child installs an application, we can see, for example, that the application may not be suitable or age-appropriate for the child. We can then block the application through Family Link, without needing to directly use the child’s phone,” she said.

The sharing session with platform providers was held in conjunction with the observance of Safer Internet Day 2026, today, aimed at promoting safe, responsible and positive internet use, particularly among children and youths.

Themed ‘Smart Technology, Safe Choices: Safe and Responsible Use of AI’, the event, organised by the Ministry of Communications and led by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC), provided practical guidance on creating a safer digital environment for children. — Bernama