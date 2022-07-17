PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution gives his speech at the PKR Congress at Ideal Convention Centre (IDCC) Shah Alam July 17, 2022. — Picture by Hari Anggara

SHAH ALAM, July 17 — Outgoing PKR secretary-general Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said today that the Registrar of Societies (RoS) has written officially to the party seeking an explanation for the various complaints about its recent internal polls.

Saifuddin said he and the party’s lawyers had been in discussions since 8am this morning after receiving the letter.

He said that he was concerned PKR might get in trouble with the RoS — similar to what happened to DAP in 2013 and MIC in 2015 — and he would ensure that his final task as secretary-general would be to defend the party.

“Right now, my final task is, believe me, that I, Saifuddin Nasution, will defend this party from any action by the RoS,” he told delegates of the PKR national congress today.

Saifuddin, who was defeated in the party polls by Rafizi Ramli for the post of deputy president, also denied rumours that the party’s audit and elections committee (JPP) was in cahoots with him and president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said that JPP was created with the consent of the party’s central leadership council and the auditor, which subsequently conducted an audit of the party polls, was in turn appointed by the JPP.

“If anyone wants to split the party, we will take the necessary action. What’s the use of hurling slander, if only to break us apart?” he said.

On July 7, PKR communications director Fahmi Fadzil said the party’s central leadership council acknowledged that the JPP was still reviewing some of the 1,800 complaints filed during party polls.

JPP chief Dr Zaliha Mustafa previously said the audit found that there were attempts to hack the election results, with the experts involved in the audit recommending that the party update its voting records — which it duly did.