PUTRAJAYA, July 17 — The country’s film industry players need to focus on the local history as well as the struggles of the past and present to ensure the industry thrives, said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar.

He said this could help enhance value and diversity in the arts, actors and other related activities.

To this end, Wan Junaidi said the National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) could identify the critical history and struggles of past warriors that could be used as material for a film.

“It is able to reflect the real situation of the Malaysian society in the country’s history, whether in the era of self-administration, colonialism or communism,” he said in a statement issued today after meeting with Finas chief executive officer Prof Md Nasir Ibrahim.

Finas, established on February 12, 1981, is an agency under the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia (K-KOMM) which serves as the national film industry development agency.

Following the example of the film Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan produced by Studio Kembara Sdn Bhd which collected RM80 million in ticket sales, Wan Junaidi said such films are able to rake in huge profits through works based on history and struggle.

He described the film as a success that could lift the country’s film industry to a higher level.

To strengthen the country’s film industry, Wan Junaidi wanted Finas to provide detailed information on the needs of the industry either for domestic development or to attract foreign investment.

He said it is to enable the government and corporate bodies to help develop the country’s arts industry in terms of infrastructure, assistance and funding.

“Local corporate entities should rise to the occasion to help this industry. I also hope that the government will diversify its assistance to include the construction of infrastructure and tax schemes that are attractive to industry players such as tax exemptions and reduction of high entertainment tax rates by the state government and local authorities,” he said.

Wan Junaidi also feels that the government should exempt taxes to foreign investors to attract more international production houses to choose Malaysia as the main location for filming and infrastructure investment.

“Government agencies can play a role in facilitating production to attract foreign film companies to come to Malaysia to produce films and invest. It is able to generate income and strengthen cooperation between local and international players,” he said. — Bernama