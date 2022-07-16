Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin (second left) chats with the Orang Asli community at the launch of the Orang Asli Health Survey at the Sahom Community Hall, Kampar July 16, 2022. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 16 — The new look MySejahtera application now comes with new features by providing the latest information on users' health status.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin in a tweet said the new features are seen as assisting users in monitoring and obtaining more details on their health status.

He said health screening records and the immunisation records of children could also be seen via the application and urged the Malaysian Family to update the application to access the latest features today.

In the same post, Khairy also shared several pictures displaying the new features after being updated with the health details of the user such as height, blood pressure, and body weight.

MySejahtera was launched on April 20, 2020 and functioned as a one-stop application to facilitate users in obtaining information and monitoring Covid-19 when the country was affected by the pandemic earlier.

However, since May 1, the scanning of QR code via MySejahtera to enter premises is no longer compulsory as the nation moves towards the endemic phase.

MySejahtera application can be updated now via Google Playstore for android users and Apple App Store (IOS users). — Bernama