PASIR PUTEH, July 14 — A woman was killed and four others, including a child, were injured in an accident involving eight vehicles and 21 bicycles in Jalan Kamunting here today.

Pasir Puteh Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Azhar Elmi Mustofar said a lorry carrying a load of iron rods collided with another vehicle in the 9.05am incident.

“The vehicles involved in the incident were two lorries carrying sand and iron rods, 21 bicycles, a Toyota Fortuner sports utility vehicle (SUV), three cars and two motorcycles.

“Thirteen members and officers from BBP Pasir Puteh and BBP Tok Bali were deployed to the scene of the incident after receiving a call informing them of the accident and that there were five victims — a woman who died, a child who was seriously injured and three others who were slightly injured,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

He added that all the victims were sent to the Tengku Anis Hospital in Pasir Puteh. Cleaning-up work at the location of the accident was completed at 11am today. — Bernama