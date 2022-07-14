Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar reiterated the government’s commitment for the second reading of the draft Bill to be held on July 27 and 28, subject to the discretion of the Speaker. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, July 14 — The Cabinet has approved a draft anti-hopping Bill that is scheduled for tabling in Parliament on Monday, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said today.

“The Cabinet meeting held yesterday had no objections and unanimously approved the draft of the Bill,” he said in a statement here today.

An official letter has been submitted to Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun for the draft of the Constitution (Amendment) (No. 3) Bill 2022 to be laid on the tables of MPs for reference in line with Dewan Rakyat Standing Order 60, he said.

Wan Junaidi reiterated the government’s commitment for the second reading of the draft bill to be held on July 27 and 28, subject to the discretion of the Speaker.

He also said that the special select committee set up to review the Bill has finalised and confirmed amendments made to the draft report. — Bernama