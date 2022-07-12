Based on the quota allocated to TH, 14,306 pilgrims have accepted the offer to perform the fifth pillar of Islam, except for one, a 62-year-old male pilgrim, who died on June 25, due to bacterial infection. — Saudi Ministry of Media/Handout via Reuters

MAKKAH, July 12 — All 14,305 Malaysian pilgrims have completed the Haj without any untoward incidents according to Tabung Haji (TH).

Of the total, 5,795 pilgrims left Mina yesterday, after performing the nafal awal while the rest will leave today.

The pilgrims who were already in Makkah were also brought to perform tawaf and saie, having completed wukuf at Arafah, spending overnight in Muzdalifah and completing the throw of all three jamrah during the tasyriq days on 11, 12 and 13 Zulhijjah.

Based on the quota allocated to TH, 14,306 pilgrims have accepted the offer to perform the fifth pillar of Islam, except for one, a 62-year-old male pilgrim, who died on June 25, due to bacterial infection.

In addition, to ensure smooth operation in bringing pilgrims from Mina to Makkah, a total of 110 buses were used from 6.30am to 12 noon, starting yesterday.

Earlier, the pilgrims had left for Arafah starting July 7 (8 Zulhijjah), then move on to Muzdalifah on 9 Zulhijjah and later proceed to Mina to spend the night there to perform the stoning of the devil ritual.

Meanwhile, a check by Bernama found that throughout the Masyair operation, which involved Arafah, Muzdalifah and Mina, the pilgrims’ welfare was always taken care of and even their movements were closely monitored.

At the three locations, not only a clinic is provided at each residential camp, but constant monitoring is also conducted on the pilgrims to ensure they are in good health.

The workers on duty are required to be more attentive when guiding the pilgrims from Mina to the Jamrah area for the stoning ritual, as they had to ensure no pilgrims go missing throughout the 10-km round trip.

Workers in the Haj guidance unit meanwhile, are expected to be available at all times to answer any queries from the pilgrims and to ensure that they finish the prescribed rites properly to attain mabrur (accepted) Haj. — Bernama