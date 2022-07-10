Muslim pilgrims walk before casting their stones at a pillar symbolising the stoning of Satan during the annual Haj pilgrimage in Mina, Saudi Arabia, July 9, 2022. — Reuters pic

MINA, July 10 — All 14,306 Malaysian Haj pilgrims were brought to Arafah on the eighth day of Zulhijjah to perform the wuquf ritual (grand assembly), said Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad.

He said that not only healthy pilgrims were brought to the plains of Arafah for the religious ritual but also 26 patients, using special vehicles.

“This year, Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH) continues its efforts to ensure the completion of haj for the sick and ailing pilgrims through the implementation of the Wukuf Safari which has been introduced in 2016.

“It aims to bring the sick to perform the wuquf in Arafah by continuing the process of treating patients in the ambulance and bus provided,” he said when met by reporters at the TH Syishah Health Centre, Mecca.

Yesterday, a total of four buses were provided to bring 26 patients from the treatment centre along with 68 medical staff and assisted by 22 TH employees.

He also said that as of July 9, there were a total of 32 patients treated at the TH Syisyah Health Centre while one was treated at a hospital in Mina.

Idris, who witnessed the affairs of the Malaysian Haj pilgrims in Arafah and the TH Syisyah Medical Centre, also praised the medical facilities and services provided by TH for the comfort of the pilgrims.

He also said that after performing wuquf and ‘mabit’ (spent the night) in Muzdalifah on the eighth day and ninth day of Zulhijjah, all Malaysian hajHpilgrims are currently in Mina to perform the stoning of the devil rituals from the 10th day until 13th day of Zulhijjah.

The stoning of the devil rituals for Malaysian pilgrims is set from 8pm to 10pm and after dawn prayers.

“The stoning rituals pose a challenge to the pilgrims because it involves a journey of 10 km from the tent to Jamrat Al-Aqabah and then back to the tent.

“I recommend that every pilgrim pay attention to every instruction given by TH staff and follow the throwing time set for safety,” he said.

He also advised the pilgrims who are performing the rituals for three days in Mina, to prepare themselves mentally and physically, especially in the health aspect. — Bernama