KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Paxlovid, the antiviral pill used by the Health Ministry to treat Covid-19 is now available at several major private hospitals, the Association of Private Hospitals Malaysia said.

Its president Datuk Dr Kuljit Singh told The Star that private hospitals in the country started receiving stocks of the antiviral drug last week.

He said the drug would be dispensed to patients based on the guidelines set by the Health Ministry.

"We need to see whether the patient is eligible for the drug based on the set criteria.

"While the drug is free, patients would still have to pay for consultation,” he told the newspaper.

Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin had earlier said Paxlovid would be dispensed to high-risk groups with mild to moderate Covid-19 symptoms.

The criteria include those aged 18 and above with Categories 2 or 3 infections and who do not need oxygen therapy.

According to the minister, Paxlovid has been in use for Covid-19 treatment at government hospitals since April 15.