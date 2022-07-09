Muslim pilgrims walk outside the Grand Mosque in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 5, 2022. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 9 — Police have received 57 reports in connection with allegations of a scam involving the haj pilgrimage with losses amounting to over RM 2.37 million.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin said Selangor had the highest number of reports with 25, with losses totalling RM620,000 followed by Kuala Lumpur with 23 reports and losses of RM766,500.

"Four reports were received in Pahang (RM874,000) and one each in Penang, Perak, Negri Sembilan, Johor and Terengganu,” she said in a statement today.

She said Penang recorded losses totalling RM32,000, Perak (RM25,000), Negeri Sembilan (RM16,000), Terengganu (RM38,000) while the complainant in Johor did not report any losses.

It was reported that some 380 prospective Haj pilgrims found themselves stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) on Thursday, believed to be victims of a scam by a travel agency.

They were believed to have used the Furada visa which are private haj visas without involving Lembaga Tabung Haji’s quota. — Bernama