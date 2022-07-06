The logo of Bank Negara Malaysia is seen at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur January 29, 2019. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 6 — Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) has increased the Overnight Policy Rate (OPR) by 25 basis points to 2.25 per cent during its fourth Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting this year.

The ceiling and floor rates of the corridor of the OPR are correspondingly increased to 2.50 per cent and 2.00 per cent respectively, BNM said in its Monetary Policy Statement today.

The central bank said the reopening of the global economy and the improvement in labour market conditions continue to support the recovery of economic activity. — Bernama