Skandaguru said police had not received any reports on kidnapping and sale of children’s organs as alleged. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, July 4 — he Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has confirmed that there were no cases of children being kidnapped in Malaysia for organ harvesting in a neighbouring country.

“A message now making its rounds on several social media platforms is actually from a case of fake news in 2017,” Bukit Aman said in a statement today.

PDRM Corporate Communication head ACP A. Skandaguru said police had not received any reports on kidnapping and sale of children’s organs as alleged.

He said the fake message alleged that a group of children were given prohibited substances which rendered them speechless, before they were transported in poultry lorries to a neighbouring for organ transplantation.

Skandaguru said any individuals caught sharing fake news could be charged with improper use of network facilities under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1988. — Bernama