KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Federal police have denied that any of its Special Action Unit (UTK) officers had roughed up media personnel at a Kelantan Perikatan Nasional event yesterday.

In a statement this evening, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin however assured that an investigation will be carried out and that any personnel who had acted out of line would face stern action.

‘Investigations are underway to determine the individuals involved in the incident,” she said.

Noorsiah further said PDRM appreciated the roles played by media practitioners in the dissemination of news to the masses in particular in the fight against crime.

Previously, Gerakan Media Merdeka (Geramm) had claimed that a male journalist was allegedly “slapped” on the stomach while a female journalist claimed she was “grabbed” at the neck while they were near the stage trying to take pictures of the launch of the event.

Another journalist alleged that he was aggressively pushed from getting near the stage.

The journalists said the alleged assaults were carried out by personal bodyguards or police officers from UTK.