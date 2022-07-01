Sharul Hafiz Zam, 36, from Kampung Pulau Gajah said the area has been a BN stronghold for decades and it would be difficult for any independent — even Tajuddin — to overcome this. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KAMPUNG GAJAH, July 1 — Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman’s popularity in Pasir Salak alone would not be enough to overcome the disadvantages he faces should he contest without Umno and Barisan Nasional's backing, several residents here have predicted.

Voters interviewed by Malay Mail said the three-time MP would struggle to win over support from BN even if he could convince loyalists to switch their support.

Sharul Hafiz Zam, 36, from Kampung Pulau Gajah here said the area has been a BN stronghold for decades and it would be difficult for any independent — even Tajuddin — to overcome this.

At best, he said the Umno leader who has fallen out with the current leadership would get the backing of hardcore supporters and those with a vested interest in his victory.

“I don’t think he (Tajuddin) can win contesting independently. It has been BN all this while and if they put any candidate as long as under BN banner and definitely there is high chances of winning,” he told Malay Mail.

On June 27, Tajuddin claimed he was confident of defending the Pasar Salak federal seat even if he were dropped by Umno, following his sacking from the Malay nationalist party’s supreme council recently.

Tajuddin said he could contest as an independent that supports Umno, jokingly adding that he may even consider Islamist party PAS’ offer to fight under its banner.

Pensioner R Lingam, 71 from Kampung Goh Hong, Langkap, shares his views on Pasir Salak MP Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, June 30, 2022. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Pensioner R Lingam, 71 from Kampung Goh Hong, Langkap, conceded that Tajuddin was prominent in the constituency. “But his popularity alone may not be able to get the support he needs to defend the seat.”

Another pensioner M Marimuthu 72, from Taman Pelangi, Langkap, said no independent candidate has ever come close to winning here and Tajuddin was not likely to be the first.

He also noted that the voters in Pasir Salak were primarily Malay who were already affiliated with either Umno and PAS, along with pockets of support for PKR, Bersatu, and Amanah.

“But the question now is, how Tajuddin will attract voters from these parties if he contest alone? I’m sure the supporters will vote for their respective party candidates,” he said.

A 68-year-old restaurateur from Langkap who asked to be named only as Ah Chai was also unconvinced of Tajuddin’s claim.

“I was born and raised here. Doing my business for 50 years now and it has been BN all this while. They always win with big majority. So, I think it’s difficult for Tajuddin to win as an Independent candidate,” he said.

Ah Chai, 68, from Langkap, who runs an economy rice restaurant, shares his view on Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman. — Picture by Farhan Najib

Still, not all voters were so quick to dismiss Tajuddin’s prospects outside of Umno.

“He (Tajuddin) is very prominent in the constituency. Almost every month there will be programmes for the people here. He is very well connected with most of the residents,” said Mohd Hamdan Zainal Aznam, 37, from Taman Murni here.

“I’m sure this plays a part when it comes to voting. The voters will want someone they know personally to represent them and this is why Tajuddin could still win even if he contests as an Independent candidate.”

PAS lifeline?

Earlier this week, PAS secretary-general, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan told Tajuddin that the latter can join PAS at any time to continue his political career, and some Pasir Salak voters said this could give Tajuddin a fighting chance.

Abdul Rahim Ahmad Tahir, 47, from Kampung Selat Pulau said this might give him the needed support to win.

“Maybe he can win and maybe he can’t. The situation is too fluid for now. We don’t know how the PAS supporters and grassroot will react to this,” he said.

Another voter Mohd Rizal Ambiah, 40, from Kampung Pasir Salak here, said that the previous general election result showed the constituency could no longer be considered a BN stronghold, which meant Tajuddin could still win as a PAS candidate.

“In the previous general election, BN garnered 20,003 votes while Pakatan Harapan (PH) received 12,291 votes and PAS received 11,151 votes.

“If PH and PAS were not separated in the previous general election, BN would have definitely lost. So how then the constituency can still be said to be a BN stronghold?” he asked.

“Anything can happen in the election. We have seen it so many times. If Tajuddin can get half of the votes from his previous number and if PAS could maintain their previous vote record then it is certain he can win.”

Mohd Rizal also insisted that Tajuddin would get full support from PAS’ supporters and grassroots as these were always obedient to their party’s leaders.

However, one voter who asked not to be named said even PAS supporters were turned off by Tajuddin, saying his controversies and missteps were too high-profile to ignore.

“People, including PAS supporters, are aware of the problems and issues he caused. Things are different now. Social media plays an important part,” the person said.

He added that it was rumoured that Tajuddin had tried to insist that his son be selected to defend the seat, but that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi rejected this.