Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki speak during a press conference at party headquarters in Kuala Lumpur June 22, 2022. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, June 30 — Umno Youth chief Datuk Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said that at 74 years of age, veteran lawmaker Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman is a political dinosaur who is no longer suitable for leading the Malay nationalist party.

In an interview with Malay newspaper Utusan Malaysia that was published today, Asyraf, however, refused to comment directly on Tajuddin’s claim that Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had forced other party lawmakers to sign statutory declarations (SD) in support of PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim as prime minister.

“His statement is irrelevant, especially since he is old, already 74 years old. If I comment, he will still respond.

“He is still dragging this issue out to show that he is relevant. So, let Tajuddin carry out his new duties only as ambassador to Indonesia.

“As an ambassador, he is entrusted with maintaining good relations between two countries. There are many diplomatic approaches to take. So, good luck,” Asyraf was quoted as saying.

On Monday, Tajuddin claimed in a tell-all press conference that at least 15 Umno lawmakers had signed SDs backing Anwar to become the prime minister.

The Pasir Salak MP also alleged that an internal faction had attempted to topple Zahid as party president in May 2020.

His revelations came days after it emerged that he had been sacked as an Umno supreme council member on June 24.

As a politician, Tajuddin has often courted controversy. He was removed in May last year as the non-executive chairman of Prasarana Malaysia Bhd over glib remarks following the Kelana Jaya LRT crash that left more than 210 people injured.