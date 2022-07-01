Nor Rafidah said police have arrested the local male driver and seized the backhoe. — Reuters pic

KENINGAU, July 1 — Police arrested a local man in his 60s for obstruction and using force against a civil servant, a member of the Road Transport Department (JPJ), from performing his duties in an incident here yesterday afternoon.

Keningau District police chief DSP Nor Rafidah Kasim said police received a report of the incident at 6.32pm and initial investigation showed JPJ Keningau branch staff had detained a suspicious backhoe excavator for inspection.

“The inspection subsequently found that there was an offence committed. When a summons was being issued, the disgruntled driver drove his backhoe to topple the vehicle of the JPJ team, causing damage to it.

“The officer (JPJ) managed to avoid injury during the incident. Police arrested the local male driver and seized the backhoe vehicle," she said in a statement last night, adding that the case was being investigated under Sections 186/353 and 427 of the Penal Code.

Nor Rafidah advised the public not to speculate on the viral video of the incident as it would disrupt the police investigation. — Bernama