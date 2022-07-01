The Chicken, Chicken Egg and Cooking Oil operation in most states today found that most traders complied with the set ceiling price, and even in Terengganu there were traders who sold chicken below the ceiling price. — Picture By Devan Manuel

KUALA LUMPUR, July 1 — The Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) is conducting nationwide operations to ensure traders sell chicken and eggs at the new ceiling price set by the government effective today.

On Wednesday, the government announced a new ceiling price for chicken in the Peninsula at RM9.40 per kilogramme (kg) while chicken eggs for grade A at 45 sen/egg; grade B (43 sen/egg) and grade C (41 sen/egg) in line with the government’s decision to maintain the subsidy for the goods in an effort to ease the cost of living on the people.

The Chicken, Chicken Egg and Cooking Oil (OP ATM) operation in most states today found that most traders complied with the set ceiling price, and even in Terengganu there were traders who sold chicken below the ceiling price.

Kuala Lumpur KPDNHEP director Ariffin Samsudin said monitoring in the city involved two supermarkets and found that almost all traders complied with the new ceiling price set and supply of chicken was sufficient.

Terengganu KPDNHEP chief enforcement officer Nor Azmi Lamisza said monitoring found that most traders, including in supermarkets, complied with the set prices, however, there was a shortage of polybag oil and chicken eggs.

“InsyaAllah (supply) will be restored before Hari Raya Aidiladha,” he said after checking the price at a supermarket here today.

The same situation was found in inspections in Melaka, Perlis, Perak, Johor, Negri Sembilan and Kelantan where most traders complied with the new ceiling price, and traders were even found not to charge for chicken cutting service.

Johor KPDNHEP director Mohd Hairul Anuar Bohro said Op ATM would be continued throughout the month at all levels of the chain, namely manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers with locations focused on wet markets, public markets, farmers’ markets and supermarkets.

However, in Penang, there are still chicken sellers charging a service charge of RM1 to RM1.50 per kilogramme of chicken.

A trader in Pasar Sama Gagah, Permatang Pauh who only wanted to be known as Zafri said they had to impose a chicken chopping charge to cover the cost at the new ceiling price.

In Pahang, the inspection of the price of the controlled goods not only involves chicken and eggs but also bottled cooking oil to ensure that the price remains reasonable and traders do not take advantage.

A restaurant owner in Shah Alam, Selangor, Hamidah Sayuti, 25, expressed relief with the implementation of the standard chicken ceiling price because she did not have to increase the price of chicken dishes in her shop.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, the managing director of poultry breeding, processing and distribution company, Urusan Bismi Empire Sdn Bhd (Ayam Bismi), Mazlina Kamarudin thanked the government for providing a ceiling price seen as a win-win situation for breeders and buyers.

In Sarawak, the Sarawak Bumiputera Entrepreneurs Chamber (DUBS) Limbang branch chairman Mohamad Abu Bakar urged the government to set a more uniform retail ceiling price for chicken in Limbang and Lawas districts as prices in both areas are the highest due to various transportation cost factors and remote location.

The ceiling price of chicken in the two northern zones of Sarawak is RM12.90 per kg for standard chicken; super chicken (RM13.90 per kg) and live chicken (RM8.60 per kg), while grade A chicken eggs 49 sen/egg, grade B (47 sen/egg) and grade C (45 sen/egg).

The retail price of chicken in Sarawak is RM9.80 to RM13.90 per kilogramme while the retail price of chicken eggs is between 43 sen each and 50 sen according to grades A, B and C based on the zone effective from today until Aug 31.

In Sabah, supermarket and wet market traders here adhere to the chicken ceiling price of RM12 per kilogramme on the west coast and RM12.30 per kilogramme on the east coast of Sabah set by the government.

Consumers were not only relieved with the ceiling price of the chicken but also satisfied with the ceiling price of 50 sen for grade A chicken eggs on the west coast and 51 sen on the east coast of the state. — Bernama