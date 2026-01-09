MELAKA, Jan 9 — Police have arrested six local men believed to be involved in a scuffle in the Melaka Raya area here early this morning.

Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the suspects, aged between their 20s and 40s, were detained following a police report lodged at about 4 am yesterday.

“Initial investigations found that the incident stemmed from provocation and a misunderstanding involving four individuals, before the situation escalated and drew public attention at the location, resulting in a scuffle. The arrests also led to the seizure of a suspected imitation pistol from one of the suspects,” he said in a statement today.

He said police have recorded statements from 12 witnesses and confirmed that no sound of a firearm discharge was heard during the incident. Further investigations found that the incident was triggered by dissatisfaction over the choice of song during an entertainment session.

He also dismissed viral claims on social media that a shooting had occurred or that bullet casings were found at the scene.

The case is being investigated under Section 36 of the Arms Act 1960, as well as Sections 506 and 147 of the Penal Code. Investigations are ongoing, and the public is advised not to speculate or spread unverified information that could cause public unease, he said. — Bernama