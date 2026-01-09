KUCHING, Jan 9 — Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng has clarified that the automated external defibrillator (AED) at Stutong Community Market was not missing, but had been used during a medical emergency at the market recently.

In a statement yesterday, Wee said the incident occurred around 8.15am on December 27, when an elderly woman collapsed at a ground-floor cake stall and lost consciousness.

Members of the public performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), while another retrieved the AED provided by MBKS and others contacted medical services.

Despite their efforts, the woman could not be revived.

“The AED was deployed exactly for the reason it was installed ― to give someone a fighting chance,” he said.

Wee stressed that the situation should be treated with dignity and not politicised, noting that claims suggesting the AED was missing were inaccurate.

“The AED at Stutong Market was used. It was used in an attempt to save a human life,” he said, explaining that once an AED is used, it must undergo assessment in line with medical and safety standard operating procedures, including replacement of pads and a thorough check of the unit before it can be redeployed.

Following the incident, MBKS immediately initiated the replacement process, contacted the supplier, and procured a new unit.

“As of today, a new AED has been installed at Stutong Market. It is fully functional and ready for use,” he said.

Wee highlighted the importance of AED access and training, noting that early defibrillation within the first few minutes of cardiac arrest can significantly increase survival rates.

“Every minute without defibrillation reduces survival chances by around 10 per cent,” he said.

He reiterated MBKS’ commitment to public safety, saying the council will continue installing and maintaining AEDs, as well as working with communities to ensure preparedness.

“Public service is about being present before a tragedy happens, not being the loudest voice after one,” he added.

The clarification came after Michael Kong, special assistant to Stampin MP Chong Chieng Jen, raised concerns on January 6 over the accessibility of an AED at Stutong Market, claiming the unit was kept at the management office rather than its designated box.

Kong claimed that he learnt from traders at the market that the AED is currently kept at the management office of Stutong Market. — The Borneo Post