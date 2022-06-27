Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain with equipment seized from a syndicate carrying out online fraudulent activities and arrested 23 Taiwanese suspects aged between 19 and 48 at a premises in Batu Ferringhi, June 27, 2022. — Bernama pic

BUKIT MERTAJAM, June 27 — Police busted a foreign online shopping scam after detaining 23 Taiwanese in a raid on a luxury bungalow in the Batu Feringghi area last Saturday.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said a team from the state Commercial Crime Investigation Department (JSJK) raided the three-storey luxury bungalow at 6.30pm following a public tip-off.

“We arrested 17 men and six women, all Taiwanese aged 19 to 48, in the bungalow, and initial investigation showed they were employees of a syndicate and entered Malaysia legally last month,” he told a press conference here today.

He said the syndicate had been operating in the bungalow since last May and its modus operandi was to advertise branded items such as handbags, clothes and watches sold online at cheap prices targeted at Taiwanese buyers.

Mohd Shuhaily said unsuspecting Taiwanese were deceived by advertisements and made payments through the platform from the syndicate’s link but were never sent the goods.

He said no local bank account was involved in the transactions while all the detainees claimed that they were lured by lucrative salaries of RM7,000 advertised by the syndicate on social media in Taiwan, but were only paid RM5,000.

The police also confiscated 46 mobile phones, 14 laptops, 12 prepaid cards, eight iPads, six walkie talkies, mobile wifi and a wifi router, while the Taiwanese were remanded for six days to assist in the investigation under Section 420 of the Penal Code for fraud.

In another development, he said police had recorded the testimonies of the organisers of a flashmob and seven individuals, who were demanding for cheaper goods at a gathering near the Seberang Jaya roundabout here at 5pm last Friday.

He said some 30 people attended the flashmob, which carried out without a police permit, but which took place peacefully and ended an hour later.

“The group’s action to hold a rally near the roundabout is not only dangerous to them but also road users because it is congested with vehicles,” he added. — Bernama