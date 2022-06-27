Energy and Natural Resources Minister Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan with members of the Perak Fire and Rescue Department’s multi skill team in Kampar, June 27, 2022. — Bernama pic

KAMPAR, June 27 — Mountain forest guides (MGP) will be the eyes and ears of the authorities to curb any forest encroachment as well as act as guides for mountain climbers.

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources (KeTSA), Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan said the presence of MGPs could, among others, help the Forestry Department and Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) in terms of enforcement against forest encroachment, poaching and animal extinction.

“Also, to raise the safety level of climbers. At this point in time, we can see that the hunting of Malayan tigers and elephants is becoming more widespread.

“So, to overcome this problem, they (MGP) will be among the eyes and ears for the government,” he said after closing the MGP course of the Forestry Department of Peninsular Malaysia (JPSM), here, today.

Meanwhile, Takiyuddin said the ministry has agreed to provide a one-off incentive of RM600 to 590 MGPs nationwide who have attended courses for 60 hours this year.

“So far, we are targeting 1,000 people. I believe my offer today can attract many more people to participate,” he added.

MGP is a concept introduced by KeTSA and led by the Forestry Department to ensure the management of climbing activities is more orderly and safe, among the objectives. — Bernama