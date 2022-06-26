Baling district police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat said the remains of the victims were found in the Proton Pesona car. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

ALOR SETAR, June 26 — The bodies of three family members, who were believed to have drowned after the car they were travelling in skidded and plunged into a river at Jambatan Syed Omar, Jalan Sungai Petani-Baling yesterday, were found early today.

Baling district police chief Supt Shamsudin Mamat said the remains of Masyitoh Ibrahim, 37, and her sons, Muhammad Ziyad Zikri Sharudin, seven, and Muhammad Ziyad Haziq, five, were found in the Proton Pesona car.

“The body of the Islamic Education teacher at Sekolah Kebangsaan Kampung Selarong, Kuala Ketil, was found together with her two sons, who were studying at the same school, and they were all wearing seat belt. The family lived in Lorong Kemboja, Sungai Petani,” he said in a statement today.

He said Masyitoh, who was driving the Proton Pesona car, was believed from Kuala Ketil and heading to Sungai Petani, when she was believed to have lost control of the wheel, causing the car to skid and veer to the left side of the road before plunging into Sungai Muda.

The remains of the three family members had been sent to Kulim Hospital for post mortem.

Meanwhile, Kedah Fire and Rescue Department deputy director, Assistant Fire Commissioner, Syufaat Kamaron said the department received a distress call at 6.42 pm yesterday regarding the incident.

“Following which, members of the Water Rescue Team (PPDA) were sent to the scene and they managed to find the car at 1.41am at a depth of 25 feet. The car was then lifted at 3.30am and all the victims were handed over to the police for further action. The operation ended at 4.43am,” he said. — Bernama